British man who identifies as a pup wears a fur dog suit, barks, licks, and bites his friends

A British man who identifies as a dog claims he has never felt like a human, the Mirror reported. Kaz James wears a fur dog suit and he eats from a dog bowl. He often barks at, licks, and even bites his friends.

“I didn’t ever feel like a human, I always felt like a dog that was really out of place,” James told the Mirror. “I was known by my friends for saying hello to them by grabbing hold of the collar of their shirt in my teeth and biting or licking them, very canine-type behaviors. It was always how I was.”

The 37-year-old from Salford, Greater Manchester, who works as a store manager, describes himself as a “full-time orange, brown and camo K-9.”

But it wasn’t until his late teens that he found out there were others like him.

“I never really had a name for it, being a pup wasn’t a thing I knew about,” James told the Mirror. “When I met other people like me I felt I could be myself.

“The first time I heard the term of being a pup was through a pup I met online, he was the first person I met who was like me,” he said. “Through him, I knew other pups and learned a whole new language of this other world that I didn’t know about with a whole bunch of other people who were like me.” – READ MORE