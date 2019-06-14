British Law Enforcement Hands Out Dull Knives To Abuse Victims To Prevent Violence

British authorities are pioneering a “violence prevention” program that involves swapping out sharp knives for dull knives in order to prevent domestic violence and abuse-related stabbings.

Victims who have been threatened at knife-point will receive a special gift of “no point knives” to keep in their home from Nottinghamshire Police, who say the pilot anti-knife program is designed cut down on knife-related violence, according to the Independent.

“We do see a fair amount of knife-related incidents in domestic abuse, not just on the streets,” a Nottinghamshire Police supervisor told reporters about the pilot program. “This is a measure we need to take. We want to reduce that risk. It is a trial. We have about 100 of them – and we have so far given out about 50. The knife is blunt at the end – but still functions as a knife – so you can’t stab someone.”

The police say the effort is designed to help people who stay in abusive situations avoid becoming victims of violence: "People will stay in a relationship after some serious episodes of domestic abuse. They may stay together for children, get back together, or might get back together when they are out of prison."