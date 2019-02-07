British Government Believes Journalist Captured By ISIS In 2012 Is Still Alive

The British government said Tuesday it believes photojournalist John Cantlie is still alive over six years after the Islamic State captured him along with U.S. journalist James Foley.

Security Minister Ben Wallace told reporters that the United Kingdom’s government believes Cantlie remains a captive of ISIS, but he did not elaborate on what intelligence the government has concerning the British photographer’s state or his whereabouts, The Associated Press reported. Wallace did say, however, that the U.K. government will not pay any ransom requests.

A campaign organized to keep Cantlie’s memory alive and, if he remains a captive, to seek his release acknowledged the news on Twitter but claimed that it is as yet unsubstantiated.