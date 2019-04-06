British Director: My Film Will Show O.J. Was Innocent Of Murdering His Wife

A British director of a film that will premiere 25 years after the incident says that he will prove that O.J. Simpson did not murder his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman but instead was a victim of a conspiracy.

According to The Daily Mail, director Joshua Newton showed them scenes from his movie, claiming, “’Nicole & O.J.’ will reveal the untold circumstances leading up to the murders and why and how Nicole and Ron were killed and the cover up that followed.” He commented, “All these years later, the world is still fascinated by the O.J. case and it still divides America, particularly along racial lines. … The media was assisted by prosecutors drawing on unethical means to persuade the public of his guilt because they knew their evidence would fail to persuade the jury.”

Newton took an implicit shot at the American justice system, stating, “O.J. was fortunate that he could afford a brilliant defense team to challenge a prosecutorial system more concerned with winning than with justice. But what about countless defendants who are innocent and don’t have any money? Justice for them isn’t an acquittal, it’s a life sentence or even death.”

Newton admitted that his film was conceived as a satire, theorizing, "The stuff I came across is at times nothing short of farcical, how else could I treat this?" He added, "My interest in making the film is to present an unbiased perspective. I'm not American so I've looked at it through different eyes. I'm laying out all the facts and it's up to the audience to reach its own conclusions."