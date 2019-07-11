British Ambassador to America Calls It Quits After His Anti-Trump Texts Were Leaked

United Kingdom’s Ambassador Sir Kim Darroch has resigned his post after leaked text messages disparaging President Donald Trump were put on display for the world to see.

Darroch had been under fire for his words — and now he’s been removed from his post.

Inside the leaked documents, Darroch called the Trump administration “diplomatically clumsy and inept,” and said he doubted it would become “substantially more normal.”

Darroch said in a released statement, “Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador … has brought home to me the depth of friendship and close ties between our two countries.”

The now-former U.K. ambassador said he was “grateful to all those in the U.K. and the U.S. who have offered their support during this difficult few days.” – READ MORE