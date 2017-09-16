Britain Expects More Attacks As ISIS Claims Responsibility For Subway Blast

FOLLOW US!



Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday’s explosion at a London subway station.

The terror group claimed responsibility through several channels linked to ISIS, the Associated Press reports. The attack injured dozens at the Parsons Green station, and ISIS claims it was carried out by an affiliated unit.

Police believe the bomb was placed in a trashcan inside a train and then detonated through a timer. A manhunt is underway for the person who placed the bomb and British Prime Minister Theresa May increased the terror threat from severe to critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently. – READ MORE