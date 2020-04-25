Brit Hume: Time To Consider Lockdown Possibly ‘A Colossal Public Policy Calamity’

Earlier this week, Fox News’ Brit Hume suggested it’s time we consider lockdown policy as possibly being “a colossal public policy calamity.”

Speaking to Shannon Bream on Fox airwaves Tuesday night, Hume discussed the disastrous side effects of stay-at-home orders adopted by nearly every state in the union, highlighting the irreparable harm done to the folks’ livelihood and savings, and the social toll the isolation has caused, particularly for children, who are at extremely low risk for novel coronavirus.

To boot, emphasized Hume, it’s unclear how effective lockdown policies have actually been, especially when compared to other, more sustainable mitigation strategies.

“I think it’s time to consider the possibility, Shannon, that this lockdown – as opposed to the more moderate mitigation efforts – is a colossal public policy calamity,” Hume said, according to Fox News. “That the damage to the economy, businesses that I see, businesses are closing. Many may not reopen. Those jobs will be lost. Those businesses will be lost. Those incomes will be lost.”

“Plus, the effect on children who don’t have their normal life,” he continued. “They don’t have school. They can’t play with their friends, even outdoors. All these things are accumulating. They’re not going to get better, Shannon. They’re going to get worse with time. And, as I say, we may not recover from many of these losses for a very long time if ever.” – READ MORE