Brit Hume exposes ‘huge fallacy’ in Alexander Vindman’s testimony to House impeachment panel

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was “deeply troubled” by what he believed were President Donald Trump’s attempts to “subvert U.S. foreign policy,” the Washington Post reported Friday, citing Vindman’s testimony given to the Democrat-led House impeachment inquiry last week.

This from the article: “he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy…” There is a huge fallacy in this. Anyone know what it is? https://t.co/L1Jfgck6G2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 2, 2019

But according to Fox News’ Brit Hume, there is a “huge fallacy” in Vindman’s line-of-thinking.

That fallacy, Hume went on to explain, is that Trump cannot “subvert” U.S. foreign policy precisely because he is the “constitutional author of foreign policy.”

“Actually, it’s the fact that the president is the constitutional author of foreign policy, so the idea he is ‘subverting’ it is illogical,” Hume explained.

Indeed, as the Constitutional Rights Foundation explains, the executive branch has the most significant role in crafting U.S. foreign policy, and because the president is the head of the executive branch, the president essentially determines the direction of U.S. foreign policy while in office.