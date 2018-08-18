Brig. Gen.: Trump’s Right, Ex-Communist Brennan Is Threat, Needed to Be Stripped

The Independent Journal Review noted that one individual who supported the move was author and retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who explained why Brennan was a “clear and present danger” who never should have been granted a security clearance to begin with.

“I think it’s the right move by the president. Communist John Brennan never should’ve had a security clearance,” Tata stated on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade interjected that Brennan had admitted in the past that he voted for a Communist Party USA candidate in the 1976 presidential election.

“And he supported that way of life,” Tata stated. “And the president made the right decision in revoking his security clearance.”

But Tata wasn’t just talking about Brennan’s politics from decades ago.

“You look at what he did in his official capacity … he oversaw the Iran deal and all of the intelligence, he manipulated (Islamic State group) intelligence for President Obama, he was part of the Russian hacking, he was standing down the cyber team to allow the Russia hacking in 2016,” Tata said.

“He had a secret meeting in March of 2016 with Russia. He flew to Moscow, and so there is a lot of evidence here. He met with Harry Reid and gave him parts of the unverified, Clinton paid-for dossier,” he continued.

Kilmeade interjected again to point out that Reid had stated the impression he received along with the dossier was “go and announce this,” implying that Brennan had utilized Reid to get the unverified dossier out into the public domain.

“And then he spied on American citizens and lied in front of Congress about that spying. And question 29 on the security clearance form says ‘have you ever supported overthrowing the U.S. government’ — all you gotta do is look at Brennan’s tweets and he supports the removal of this president, and right there that’s enough evidence to get rid of his clearance,” Tata declared.

IJR reported that Tata added, “I think that John Brennan is a clear and present danger and a threat to this nation.”- READ MORE

Brennan has been busy bashing President Donald Trump, as per usual, and claimed that being stripped of his no-longer-necessary security clearance is somehow Trump attempting “to suppress freedom of speech (and) punish critics.”

In response, Paronto fired off a tweet at Brennan that shone a very bright spotlight onto Brennan’s tweet-mentioned “principles.” In his sights was the horror show of what happened in the aftermath of Benghazi:

My principles are greater than clearances too John, especially when you and the @CIA kool-aid drinkers punished us for not going along with the Benghazi cover-up story in order to protect you, @HillaryClinton ‘s & @BarackObama ‘s failures. You put your politics before us. https://t.co/qWFWujKthL — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 16, 2018

Don’t you worry your pretty balding head about the youth John. As long as they’re Servicemen, Servicewomen and law enforcement out there who are willing to sacrifice their lives for others there are plenty of role models out there better than @KingJames or lying @CIA directors https://t.co/qkJCjBZWfp — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 16, 2018

..Or caught lying to congress OR caught spying on Pres. candidates OR caught using their positions to influence US elections OR caught fabricating stories about attacks on US personnel in Libya OR providing weapons to ISIS backed militias in Syria ..should I go on @JohnBrennan ? https://t.co/Vk6ui6SmR7 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 17, 2018

But the left wing elitist feels it necessary to lecture conservatives , including the President , about honor & integrity. @JohnBrennan #NoHonor #NoIntegrity #Leftisthack https://t.co/3Vdl3EHPwt — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 17, 2018

Paronto is also not the only hero taking aim at Brennan in recent days, either. Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, known as the killer of terrorist kingpin Osama Bin Laden, has also taken his turn. When Obama lackey Ben Rhodes called Brennan the “point person” responsible for Bin Laden’s demise, O’Neill understandably objected to the claim.- READ MORE