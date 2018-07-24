Brick thrown through Dem senator’s Va. office window

Virginia police are investigating what appears to be an attack on Sen. Mark Warner’s (D-Va.) regional office in Roanoke after a brick was reportedly thrown through the office’s front window before it opened Monday morning.

“This morning prior to 8 a.m., an individual threw a brick through the front office window of Sen. Warner’s Roanoke office,” Warner’s communications director Rachel Cohen said in a statement to CNN. “Thankfully due to the early hour no one was in the office at the time.”

Local police were reportedly called to the office after being notified of an individual carrying bricks walking around the area.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is a slender white man expected to be in his early to mid-20s with light-colored hair, according to CNN. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Monday wondered aloud if Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner was in a “near drunken state” when he reportedly told donors he could spill the secrets about the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows?” Trump tweeted. “Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated?”

Politico reported that Warner was overheard saying, “If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know,” Warner reportedly joked last Friday, Politico reported. “If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

Why is Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), perhaps in a near drunken state, claiming he has information that only he and Bob Mueller, the leader of the 13 Angry Democrats on a Witch Hunt, knows? Isn’t this highly illegal. Is it being investigated? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

