Brian Williams Interrupts Barr Hearing to Call Lindsey Graham a Liar (VIDEO)

During MSNBC’s live coverage of Attorney General William Barr’s Wednesday congressional hearing on the Mueller report, known liar Brian Williams had the audacity to interrupt that coverage simply to smear Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham a liar. Graham’s supposed untruth? Accurately stating that Special Counsel Robert Mueller found “no collusion” between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

As the South Carolina Senator was in the middle of making his opening statement, just minutes into the hearing, he noted that Mueller found “No collusion. No coordination. No conspiracy between the trump campaign and the Russian government regarding the 2016 election.” Seconds later, Williams broke in and sneered: “We’re reluctant to do this, we rarely do, but the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee just said that Mueller found there was no collusion. That is not correct.”

Despite Graham’s description of the report’s findings being accurate, Williams used this highly technical distinction to claim otherwise: “…the report says collusion is not a thing they considered. It doesn’t exist in federal code.” Of course the media spent two years using the term “collusion” as short-hand to discuss the investigation. – READ MORE