Brian Terry’s Brother Responds To His Death 8 Years Later Following Conviction

Kent Terry, brother of slain Border Patrol agent Brian Terry, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Thursday to react to the conviction of the man who murdered him in December 2010.

“It was an emotional week for us. When the verdict was read that he was found guilty, it was a little bit of emotional closure for us,” he said. “We’re heading in the right direction trying to get closure.”

Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday after shooting Brian Terry on Dec. 14, 2010. Osorio-Arellanes was also convicted of second-degree murder, attempted robbery, assaulting four Border Patrol agents, carrying a firearm during a crime of violence and conspiring to disrupt interstate commerce, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Terry praised Border Patrol agents for their bravery and said they deserve more recognition for their sacrifices.

“These guys, they’re dedicated 150 percent. They put their families second to protect this soil here,” he said. “And they need to be recognized a lot more than what they are.”

Terry said he and his family want to know more about the ATF’s gun-running operation “Fast & Furious” and how it contributed to his brother’s death.

“You got to stop and think, these guys were armed by our ATF agency and people in Washington,” he said. “And I heard some stuff in the trial that these guys traveled 500 miles with weapons … back here to commit crimes. I mean, that’s pretty disturbing — and that’s just what we know about Brian’s death. Can you imagine how often that goes on?”

“If ATF never would have put those weapons out there, I wouldn’t have been at trial,” Terry continued. “I would’ve been having a beer on my brother’s patio and enjoying his time and talking to him. That trial should have never happened on both parts … It’s sad that it’s going on nine years now, and my family hasn’t got any closure.”

Terry also said he wants the people within the ATF who were responsible for “Fast & Furious” to be held accountable with the help of President Donald Trump.

“Not even anybody in the ATF has been held accountable. Not even a slap on the hand,” he said. “These guys are still carrying a badge and gun, making decisions. They were involved in this reckless scandal, and that’s why I call on President Trump to meet with my family, tell my family either he’s going to help us or he’s not. I mean, it’s going on long enough. My family needs closure.”

