Politics
Brian Stelter’s anti-Trump tweet about N. Korea releasing U.S. hostages aged HORRIBLY
Overnight, President Trump, the First Lady, Vice President Pence and other members of the Trump administration had a private greeting with the three American hostages North Korea released only yesterday.
Context for Trump's tweet: Some prominent Trump supporters on social media (like @RyanAFournier) spread a rumor about the Americans being released, without evidence. https://t.co/ecdBTsbRl0
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 3, 2018
we imagine Brian feels really, really, really stupid now that the American prisoners are actually home after tweeting this a little over a week ago. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
EPICALLY stupid! Brian Stelter's anti-Trump tweet about N. Korea releasing U.S. hostages aged HORRIBLY
twitchy.com