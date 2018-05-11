Brian Stelter’s anti-Trump tweet about N. Korea releasing U.S. hostages aged HORRIBLY

Overnight, President Trump, the First Lady, Vice President Pence and other members of the Trump administration had a private greeting with the three American hostages North Korea released only yesterday.

Context for Trump's tweet: Some prominent Trump supporters on social media (like @RyanAFournier) spread a rumor about the Americans being released, without evidence. https://t.co/ecdBTsbRl0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 3, 2018

we imagine Brian feels really, really, really stupid now that the American prisoners are actually home after tweeting this a little over a week ago. – READ MORE

