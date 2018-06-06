True Pundit

Brian Stelter, who didn’t tweet about Puerto Rico for 7 months, criticizes media coverage of Puerto Rico

When he’s not scolding righties over our criticism of his inane coverage of Melania Trump, Brian stelter has been scolding the media as a whole for its lack of coverage of Puerto Rico:

 

You mean like how you never tweeted about Puerto Rico from October until May? Is that an example of the media failing Puerto Rico? – READ MORE

"My beat is media." Yes, we know...

