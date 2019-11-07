Brian Stelter Uses Epstein Story to Hit ‘Right-Wing’ for Stoking ‘Hatred of the Media’

CNN’s Brian Stelter on Tuesday used video evidence that ABC had buried a story on Jeffrey Epstein to argue that conservatives had weaponized the video to harm the media.

The CNN chief media correspondent framed the story as ABC News going on the “defensive” against Project Veritas, which Stelter called a “right-wing, pro-Trump activist group.”

“Tuesday’s video clip caused widespread outrage, particularly on the right, with many commenters using it to stoke hatred of the media writ large,” Stelter wrote in his nightly newsletter. “Personally, the most troubling part to me is Epstein’s usage of high-profile, high-priced lawyers to intimidate news outlets…”

In the leaked footage, ABC’s Amy Robach said her interview with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts was suppressed in response to pressure from external sources, including the British royal family.

Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe slammed the newsletter for calling his organization an “activist group” and warned that there are “more network insiders” with damaging information. – READ MORE