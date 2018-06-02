Brian Stelter suggests Joy Reid just needs ‘space to evolve’

Good news, Joy Reid! Not only is MSNBC satisfied with your latest apology for problematic old blog posts, but Brian Stelter seems reasonably cool with it, too:

“People do change. People should be given the space to evolve.” – @brianstelter says @JoyAnnReid has showed she can evolved but again raises his concerns about credibility. — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) June 1, 2018

And there it is. She just needs the “space to evolve,” you guys. If you only give her the space, she can fulfill her true potential as a respected journalist. Just give her a chance, people! And another chance, and another chance, and another chance … – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1