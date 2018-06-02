True Pundit

Brian Stelter suggests Joy Reid just needs ‘space to evolve’

Good news, Joy Reid! Not only is MSNBC satisfied with your latest apology for problematic old blog posts, but Brian Stelter seems reasonably cool with it, too:

And there it is. She just needs the “space to evolve,” you guys. If you only give her the space, she can fulfill her true potential as a respected journalist. Just give her a chance, people! And another chance, and another chance, and another chance … – READ MORE

Oh, is THAT all? Brian Stelter suggests Joy Reid just needs 'space to evolve'

"Apparently only democrats can evolve past their bigotry."

