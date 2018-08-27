BRIAN STELTER IGNORES CNN’S BUNGLED TRUMP TOWER STORY

The host of CNN’s media criticism show “Reliable Sources” on Sunday interviewed Carl Bernstein, one of the reporters who wrote a since-debunked story asserting that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen claimed President Donald Trump approved the infamous Trump Tower meeting.

(…)

CNN has avoided addressing its massive error. The network has not corrected or retracted the July 27 story. CNN reporters have not discussed the error on social media, and none of the network’s hosts have discussed the story.

CNN’s press shop has not responded to several requests for comment. Stelter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why he ignored the story on his show on Sunday.

During the show, Stelter opened a discussion of Trump’s “daily stream of misinformation.”- READ MORE

While Tapper’s fact-check was correct, it lacked serious context in what was a microcosm of the media’s coverage on the “Russia collusion” that Tapper himself helped set in motion after the Steele dossier was leaked to him.

So, what detail did Tapper fail to report?

Before and after the Trump Tower meeting, Veselnitskaya met with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS — the opposition research firm that compiled the anti-Trump dossier for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the DNC.- READ MORE