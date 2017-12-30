Politics
Brian Stelter: Fox Does A ‘Disservice’ To Viewers By Giving Accurate Information
CNN’s Brian Stelter called out “Fox & Friends” for doing a “disservice to viewers,” but his reasoning may leave you scratching your head.
While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%…and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017
Stelter’s tweet seems to imply that it is a “disservice” to make any comparisons of poll numbers that are favorable toward Trump. It is especially bad if Trump signals that he is happy with what has been reported.
This is a prime example of how “Fox & Friends” does a disservice to viewers: https://t.co/ErJBOTAHbo
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 29, 2017
