Brian Stelter: Fox Does A ‘Disservice’ To Viewers By Giving Accurate Information

CNN’s Brian Stelter called out “Fox & Friends” for doing a “disservice to viewers,” but his reasoning may leave you scratching your head.

While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%…and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Stelter’s tweet seems to imply that it is a “disservice” to make any comparisons of poll numbers that are favorable toward Trump. It is especially bad if Trump signals that he is happy with what has been reported.

This is a prime example of how “Fox & Friends” does a disservice to viewers: https://t.co/ErJBOTAHbo — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 29, 2017

