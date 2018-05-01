True Pundit

Brian Stelter calls Michelle Wolf ‘brave’ for attacking Sarah Sanders’ appearance

Leave it to fellow mean girl Brian Stelter to defend Michelle Wolf, even calling her brave for attacking the way Sarah Sanders looks. And right after he spent nearly an entire week complaining that Republicans don’t trust the media and calling them an infection.

From Vulture.comNeither of these jokes are about Sanders’s appearance. The first one suggests that, like the character Ann Dowd plays on the Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, Sanders acts as a complicit oppressor on behalf of an authoritarian government. The other joke riffs on a Maybelline slogan to highlight the fact that Sanders lies to the American people on a regular basis on behalf of her boss. You can be offended by either of these insinuations, but at least be offended by what Wolf actually insinuated.READ MORE

'MSM trash!' Brian Stelter gets REKT after calling Michelle Wolf 'brave' for attacking Sarah Sanders' appearance
'MSM trash!' Brian Stelter gets REKT after calling Michelle Wolf 'brave' for attacking Sarah Sanders' appearance

And Brian wonders why we don't trust the media? Ha!

