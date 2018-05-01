Brian Stelter calls Michelle Wolf ‘brave’ for attacking Sarah Sanders’ appearance

Leave it to fellow mean girl Brian Stelter to defend Michelle Wolf, even calling her brave for attacking the way Sarah Sanders looks. And right after he spent nearly an entire week complaining that Republicans don’t trust the media and calling them an infection.

"Nothing about what Michelle Wolf did on Saturday night was easy. It was hard, harder even than the truth telling that Stephen Colbert did to President George W. Bush's face" at the 2006 dinner… https://t.co/dqZkPvkj4u — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 29, 2018

From Vulture.com: Neither of these jokes are about Sanders’s appearance. The first one suggests that, like the character Ann Dowd plays on the Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, Sanders acts as a complicit oppressor on behalf of an authoritarian government. The other joke riffs on a Maybelline slogan to highlight the fact that Sanders lies to the American people on a regular basis on behalf of her boss. You can be offended by either of these insinuations, but at least be offended by what Wolf actually insinuated.– READ MORE

