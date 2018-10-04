Brett Kavanaugh’s Clinton comment ‘deserves a lot of laughter,’ Hillary says

Hillary Clinton couldn’t help but laugh when asked Tuesday about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s remarks last week, when he suggested that his embattled confirmation process had, among other things, turned into “revenge on the behalf of the Clintons.”

“I thought it was just part of the whole of his very defensive and … unconvincing presentation,” Clinton said. “And I told someone later: ‘Boy, I’ll tell you, they give us a lot of credit. Thirty-six years ago we started this against him.’”

Clinton’s reaction came during an interview at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C.. She said Kavanaugh’s remark “deserves a lot of laughter.”

Kavanaugh, who has been accused by three women of sexual misconduct, made the comments during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. The committee also heard from his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups,” Kavanaugh said at the time. – READ MORE

During an interview at the Atlantic Festival, failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election — an “attack” by a foreign power — to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Clinton addressed a variety of topics in her on-stage interview with Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, recycling a handful of excuses for her loss and accusing President Trump of embracing “white nationalism.” She also seemed to accuse the Trump campaign of taking part in an international “Vast Right Wing Conspiracy” to alter election results — a conspiracy that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s own year-long investigation has found no proof of.

“What we know now is incredibly troubling … we have been attacked by a foreign power and have done nothing,” she said.

“It would be like — I can’t even imagine — I mean, it’s a horrible example, but after 9/11, [if] George W. Bush said, ‘Well, I don’t have time to meet. I don’t have time to worry about this. It was terrible. We feel sorry about it. We’ll rebuild New York and the Pentagon, but we’re not going to worry about it.’ Well at a certain point, that’s what this is turning into. The evidence continues to accumulate,” Clinton added. – READ MORE