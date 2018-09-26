Brett Kavanaugh: Witnesses Contradict My Accusers, I’ve Already Denied ‘Under Penalty of Felony’

Washington, Dc — Judge Brett Kavanaugh Spoke Publicly On Monday For The First Time Since Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Telling Fox News Channel’s Martha Mccallum That The Accusations Against Him Are Categorically False, That He Looks Forward To Clearing His Name Before The Senate, And That All He Asks For Is A Fair Process.

“All I’m asking for is fairness and that I be heard in this process,” Kavanaugh said early in the interview, a theme he would repeat several times to emphasize what he was looking for during this unexpected add-on part of his Senate confirmation process to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The judge also cited the fact that the other teenage young woman Ford named in her story, Leland Keyser, has publicly denied Ford’s description of the party. “She doesn’t know me and never remembers being at a party with me any time in her life,” he recounted from Keyser’s response.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process,” he responded when McCallum explored whether he was willing to withdraw from the process. “I have faith in God and faith in the fairness of the American people. America is about fairness, and hearing from both sides.”

“I was first interviewed last Monday, the day after the allegation appeared,” the judge explained, “under penalty of felony, and I denied this categorically and unequivocally, and I said twice during that — I want a hearing tomorrow.” – READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE