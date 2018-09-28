Brett Kavanaugh Rips Senate: ‘You Have Replaced ‘Advice and Consent’ with ‘Search and Destroy’ (VIDEO)

Judge Brett Kavanaugh lambastes the partisan smears against him as a “national disgrace.” “You have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy.” pic.twitter.com/wxvvv9dIr5 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh ripped the Senate — and, by implication, Senate Democrats — for “false, last-minute smears designed to scare me and drive me out of the process before any hearing occurred.”

He read from a personal statement that he had appended to his prepared testimony, and written the day before.

In a searing indictment of the politicians before him, he mentioned some of the comments made by Democrats — including members of the committee — such as the claim by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) that supporting Kavanaugh meant being "complicit in evil." Others, he noted, said that "people will die if I am confirmed."

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford's testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an "attractive, good witness," however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh's odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford's case. He stands at 74% as of this writing.