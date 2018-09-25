    True Pundit

    Politics

    Brett Kavanaugh Defies ‘Grotesque Character Assassination’ from the Left

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh responded to the latest allegations of sexual misconduct on Monday by denouncing them as smears.

    “These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse,” he wrote in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “But they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service.”

    Kavanuagh’s letter expressed frustration with his delayed confirmation vote despite repeating his willingness to testify about the accusations from Christine Ford and a second “uncorroborated” report in the New Yorker.

    He also remained defiant against the recent attacks against his character and his family. – READ MORE

     

    Brett Kavanaugh Defies 'Grotesque Character Assassination' from the Left | Breitbart
    Brett Kavanaugh Defies 'Grotesque Character Assassination' from the Left | Breitbart

    Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh responded to the latest allegations of sexual misconduct on Monday by denouncing them as smears.

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: