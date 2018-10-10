Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Confirmation Process Tested Me…Did Not Change Me’

Justice Brett Kavanugh Took The Judicial Oath As An Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court Monday At The White House, Administered By The Man Whose Seat He Now Fills And For Whom He Once Clerked, Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kavanaugh became a justice formally on Saturday in a small private ceremony, but Monday’s oath-taking allowed him to address the country for the first time since being confirmed 50-48 in Saturday’s final Senate floor vote. Speaking after President Donald Trump, Kavanaugh sought to move past the historically unprecedented tactics that Democrats unleashed on him during the confirmation process and put to rest notions of his being controversial, biased, or partisan.

Kavanaugh called his confirmation process “contentious and emotional,” but added later, “Although the Senate confirmation process tested me, as it has tested others, it did not change me. My approach to judging remains the same.”

“That process is over,” Kavanaugh continued, “My focus now is to be the best justice I can be. I take this office with gratitude and no bitterness. On the Supreme Court I will seek to be a force for stability and unity. My goal is to be a great justice for all Americans and for all of America.” – READ MORE

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh’s parents, wife, and two daughters – READ MORE