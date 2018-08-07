Brent Bozell: Censoring InfoWars ‘Not Just a Slippery Slope, It’s a Dangerous Cliff’

Media Research Center Founder and President Brent Bozell warned Monday that censorship of Infowars and Alex Jones signals Silicon Valley is headed off a “dangerous cliff,” not just a “slippery slope.”

Below is my official statement on Facebook, Apple and Spotify removing "The Alex Jones Show" and other InfoWars content from their platforms. pic.twitter.com/LJznYL1598 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) August 6, 2018

Facebook announced Monday morning the technology behemoth unpublished four InfoWars pages from their platform: the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page, and the Infowars Nightly News Page. In a blog post, the technology giant claimed the pages were removed because of content published to the platform by InfoWars violated its “hate speech and bullying policies.” Hours later, YouTube deletedJones’ channel, as well. – READ MORE

Facebook Banned Infowars From Its Platform, Yet Many Leftist Pages With Far Worse Content Still Remain.

Facebook’s explanation for the InfoWars ban claims that the site posts material which “glorifies violence,” and also uses “dehumanizing language.”

InfoWars Facebook pages taken down for using “dehumanizing language” and “glorifying violence” not “false news” https://t.co/pG0N1HeYmV pic.twitter.com/8hbnoZrD4z — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 6, 2018

But the social media Masters of the Universe have made no attempt to explain why InfoWars should be banned while leftist pages with a far more explicit glorification of violence, not to mention using “dehumanizing” language towards Jews, Christians, and Americans in general, should remain and even prosper on the platform.

Among them, a page called “Kill Trump,” and dozens of global pages for the registereddomestic terrorist group Antifa, which have made unchallenged posts supporting violence.

“It’s Going Down” is one such prominent Antifa page. Beyond featuring violent imagery of President Donald Trump being attacked, it includes training and information on attacking critical infrastructure targets. “It’s Going Down” seems to be lower on Facebook’s list of “glorying violence” than InfoWars.

Infowars was banned from Facebook but this Antifa organizing site that offers recruiting materials that depict Trump supporters being bayoneted, and provided instructions on how to sabotage critical transportation and communication infrastructure, is still active. Weird, right? pic.twitter.com/mlCziz9ypX — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) August 6, 2018

Infamous anti-Semite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan also remains on the platform, with nearly one million likes, while The Young Turks, a progressive news outlet, remains despite its founder Cenk Uygur’s denial of the Armenian Holocaust.- READ MORE

