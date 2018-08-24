    True Pundit

    Brennan: I take comfort in knowing 'rule of law' is prevailing over Trump

    Former CIA Director John Brennan on Thursday said he takes comfort in knowing that “the rule of law” is prevailing days after two of President Trump’s former confidants were found guilty or pleaded guilty in federal criminal probes.

    “I take no delight in seeing the steady collapse of a U.S. Presidency,” Brennan said in a tweet, “but I do take strong comfort in knowing that the rule of law & our great government institutions are prevailing.”

    “Things ultimately will get better, and we will heal as a Nation,” Brennan added.

    The remarks made by the former CIA director, who is a frequent critic of the president, came just days after the president’s former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws by arranging payments to two women in efforts to keep them quiet about alleged affairs. Cohen said he made the payments in coordination with Trump. – READ MORE

    Former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted former CIA director John Brennan to sue to President Donald Trump over the revocation of his security clearance.

    Giuliani’s taunt follows Trump’s own dare to Brennan to sue him, warning the former CIA director that in the discovery phase of any legal action, his personal biases would be exposed.READ MORE

    President Donald Trump urged former CIA director John Brennan to bring a lawsuit against him in order to obtain his emails during the discovery phase in a Monday tweet.

    Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday, citing Brennan’s repeated public appearances attacking him and past behavior while in office. – READ MORE

