Brennan: I take comfort in knowing ‘rule of law’ is prevailing over Trump

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Thursday said he takes comfort in knowing that “the rule of law” is prevailing days after two of President Trump’s former confidants were found guilty or pleaded guilty in federal criminal probes.

“I take no delight in seeing the steady collapse of a U.S. Presidency,” Brennan said in a tweet, “but I do take strong comfort in knowing that the rule of law & our great government institutions are prevailing.”

“Things ultimately will get better, and we will heal as a Nation,” Brennan added.

I take no delight in seeing the steady collapse of a U.S. Presidency, but I do take strong comfort in knowing that the rule of law & our great government institutions are prevailing. Things ultimately will get better, and we will heal as a Nation. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 23, 2018

The remarks made by the former CIA director, who is a frequent critic of the president, came just days after the president’s former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws by arranging payments to two women in efforts to keep them quiet about alleged affairs. Cohen said he made the payments in coordination with Trump. – READ MORE

Former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted former CIA director John Brennan to sue to President Donald Trump over the revocation of his security clearance.

To John Brennan: Today President Trump granted our request (Jay Sekulow and me) to handle your case. After threatening if you don’t it would be just like Obama’s red lines. Come on John you’re not a blowhard? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 20, 2018

Giuliani’s taunt follows Trump’s own dare to Brennan to sue him, warning the former CIA director that in the discovery phase of any legal action, his personal biases would be exposed.– READ MORE

President Donald Trump urged former CIA director John Brennan to bring a lawsuit against him in order to obtain his emails during the discovery phase in a Monday tweet.

I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday, citing Brennan’s repeated public appearances attacking him and past behavior while in office. – READ MORE