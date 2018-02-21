Brennan, former CIA chief, blasts Trump over ‘insecurity’ on Russia probe

Former CIA Director John Brennan slammed President Trump Tuesday for asserting that he was tougher than former President Barack Obama on Russia.

“It never ceases to amaze me how successful you have been making yourself so small, petty, and banal with your tweets,” Mr. Brennan told the president on Twitter. “Your insecurity is well deserved, as is your concern over Russia investigation.”

The ex-CIA chief concluded, “Thomas Paine was right when he said, “These are the times that try men’s souls.”

He was responding to Mr. Trump’s tweet earlier Tuesday in which the president said, “I have been much tougher on Russia than Obama, just look at the facts. Total Fake News!” – READ MORE

