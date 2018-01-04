Breitbart Readers Blast Bannon For Betraying Trump

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon burned a major bridgeWednesday with President Trump, after it was revealed the current Breitbart executive provided damning quotes for a new book on the Trump administration by Michael Wolff.

Bannon claimed that the President and his allies engaged in “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” behavior, claims that make it seem like he’s also burning bridges with his very own readers.

Shortly after President Trump launched a response to Bannon’s comments, Breitbart’s audience turned on Bannon on Facebook.

Breitbart reported Trump’s rebuttal to Bannon’s comments, but it appears as though Breitbart readers are sticking behind Trump.- READ MORE

