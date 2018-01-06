Politics
Breitbart editor fires back at Trump over Bannon attack: ‘Outrageous’
A Breitbart editor blasted a tweet from President Trump attacking his former chief strategist and current Breitbart chairman Steve Bannon, calling the post “outrageous.”
“This is outrageous even by POTUS standards,” Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam tweeted late Friday, responding to a tweet from Trump that went after “Sloppy Steve Bannon.”
In a tweet blasting a new tell-all book, Trump claimed that Bannon “cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”
https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/949502385310879744
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
A Breitbart editor blasted a tweet from President Trump attacking his former chief strategist and current Breitbart chairman Stephen Bannon, calling the post "outrageous."