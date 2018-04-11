BREAKING: Mueller Investigating $150K Donation To Trump From Man Who Gave Clintons Millions

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating a $150,000 donation to President Donald Trump’s charity in 2015 from a Ukrainian businessman who has given tens of millions of dollars to Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to a new report.

The donation, from Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk, came after “then-candidate Donald Trump gave a 20-minute speech at a European conference that promoted closer ties between Ukraine and the West,” Business Insider reported.

The speech was set up in August 2015 when Doug Schoen, a political consultant for Pinchuk, contacted Trump directly and asked if he would give a speech. Trump reportedly accepted but did not bring up the subject of being paid to make the appearance.

The report states that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, is alleged to “have called Schoen the next day to ask for a $150,000 fee from Pinchuk in exchange for the talk.”

The New York Times reported in 2016 that Pinchuk “has directed between $10 million and $25 million to the [Clinton] foundation,” and that he also “lent his private plane to the Clintons and traveled to Los Angeles in 2011 to attend Mr. Clinton’s star-studded 65th birthday celebration.” – READ MORE

