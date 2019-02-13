Mike Pence Blasts Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, Calls For Her To ‘Face Consequences’

“[email protected] tweets were a disgrace & her apology was inadequate,” Pence tweeted. “Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress, much less the Foreign Affairs Committee. Those who engage in anti-Semitic tropes should not just be denounced, they should face consequences for their words.”

Pence’s call for action against Omar follows President Donald Trump’s call for her to either resign from Congress or at a minimum step down from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress,” Trump said on Tuesday. “And Congresswoman Omar is, terrible what she said, I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

“What she said is so deep-seated in her heart, that her lame apology, and that’s what it was, it was lame, and she didn’t mean a word of it was just not appropriate,” Trump added. “I think she should resign from Congress, frankly.”

