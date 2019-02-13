 

Mike Pence Blasts Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar, Calls For Her To ‘Face Consequences’

Share:

Vice President Mike Pence slammed anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday night following her anti-Semitic tirade over the weekend, saying that her apology was “inadequate” and she should “face consequences.”

Share:
True Pundit