Judge dismisses 3rd-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in connection with George Floyd death, refuses to dismiss other charges

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday dismissed the lesser charge of third-degree murder against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin and three other officers were arrested in connection with the May 25 death of George Floyd. Chauvin was caught on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd’s death sparked a wave of unrest in the weeks and months across the nation following the fatal incident.

According to KARE-TV, the Minnesota judge dismissed the third-degree murder charge, but upheld eight other more serious charges against him, including a charge of second-degree murder.

KARE reports that all other charges against the defendants were not dismissed.

The other three former officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.- READ MORE

