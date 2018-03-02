Democratic Activist Arrested For Allegedly Sending White Powder To Trump Jr.

On Thursday, law enforcement officials arrested a man accused of mailing a letter filled with white powder last month to President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Federal prosecutors charged 24-year-old Daniel Frisiello of Beverly, Massachusetts, with multiple federal charges including five counts of mailing threat to injure the person of another and five counts of false information and hoaxes.

Frisiello also sent “four other bizarre letters mailed to a California prosecutor, a law professor, a senator and actor Antonio Sabato Jr.” and was caught after investigators “traced the unsigned letters to him after he also ordered a ‘glitter bomb’ for one of the recipients, using his own name,” NBC News reported.

Records appear to show that Frisiello had donated to a Democratic activist group that is tied to Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. – READ MORE

