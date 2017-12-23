California Law Enforcement Stops Major Terrorist Attack At Pier 39 From Happening

The FBI arrested a man from Modesto, California that they say was planning a Christmas terror attack in San Francisco, according to court documents.

Law Enforcement officials charged Everitt Aaron Jameson with allegedly “providing ‘material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization’ between Oct. 24 and Dec. 20,” NBC Bay Area reported.

Authorities say that Jameson targeted Pier 39 for the attack because he was familiar with the area and knew that it was a “heavily crowded area.”

ABC 7 reported, “Jameson was trained as a basic recruit in the Marine Corps in 2009 and graduated with a “sharpshooter” qualification, but was later discharged for not disclosing a medical history.”

Jameson allegedly told officials that he was “ready to die” as they noted that he “espoused radical jihadi beliefs, including authoring social media posts that are supportive of terrorism, communicating with people he believes share his jihadi views and offering to provide services to such people, including in the form of his presumably employer-provided tow truck in service of the ’cause.’” – READ MORE

