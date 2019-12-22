Brazil’s Oprah-Endorsed ‘Psychic Surgeon’ Rapist Gets 19 Years In Prison

A Brazilian faith healer known as João de Deus, or John of God (real name Joao Teixeira de Faria), was sentenced to 19 years and four months in his first prison sentence stemming from a spate of sex abuse allegations uncovered by a journalist whose son says she was murdered.

According to ABC News, the 77-year-old de Faria was convicted of raping four women, reads a statement from the court. His lawyers say he will appeal the decision, while he faces additional cases related to 10 more alleged sex crimes. He has also been accused, though not charged, of running sex-slave farms for child trafficking, allegedly killing mothers after 10 years of birthing.

Faria, whose high-profile clients were rumored to include supermodel Naomi Campbell, former President Bill Clinton and singer Paul Simon, rose to international fame after Oprah Winfrey sat down with him in a 2010 interview – calling him “inspiring.”

Since then, hundreds of women – including his daughter – have accused him of all types of sexual abuse ranging from groping to rape. – READ MORE