Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro: ‘Hoodlums Already Have Guns,’ Time to Level Playing Field

Brazil’s New President Jair Bolsonaro Notes That “hoodlums Already Have Guns” And Demands Changes To Level The Playing Field By Allowing Law-abiding Citizens Better Access To Firearms For Self-defense.

In fact, on December 30, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Bolsonaro announced that he will decree protections on the people’s right to own guns so as to turn the tide on criminals who have spent years preying on the defenseless. He tweeted: “By decree we intend to guarantee the POSSE of firearm for the citizen without criminal antecedents, as well as make its registration definitive.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Brazilians who are yearning for the change Bolsonaro’s personifies.

For example, Claudio Sotero Júnior owns a store “selling bodybuilding supplements.” He has had the store for 12 years and “has been robbed at gunpoint six times since … 2006.” And three years ago, Sotero Junior “had to give up teaching kickboxing classes to pick up his wife from work every day after gunmen robbed and sexually assaulted her at a bus stop.” – READ MORE