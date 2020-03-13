Brazilian Official Photographed With Trump and Pence Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

A Brazilian official who was photographed over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report by Estadao, though Trump continues to downplay the risk of the virus.

Fabio Wajngarten who is the press secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Only a few days before, the aide posted a photo of himself standing beside Donald Trump, wearing a “Make Brazil Great Again” hat. – READ MORE

