Brawls break out at Costco, Sam’s Club amid coronavirus outbreak tensions

At least two separate altercations – one at a New York City Costco, and another at a Georgia Sam’s Club – broke out this week as more people flock to big box stores to stock up on items as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

In footage reportedly taken on Thursday in Brooklyn, two customers got into a heated argument while standing in line. In the video, a woman can be seen angrily talking to an employee while wearing a face mask. Another customer can be heard “don’t let her touch me with that cart.”

BREAKING: A man was stabbed with a wine bottle over a pack of water at a Sam’s Club in Hiram. 😳😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/KV5X7MiKpO — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 13, 2020

The employee intervened, exclaiming to the arguing pair, as well to the rest of those in line, that “as human beings, we’ve got to come together at a time like this.”

The Brooklyn incident was just the most recent confrontation caught on video as tensions remain high.

