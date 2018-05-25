Brad Parscale, RNC Send Letter to Facebook and Twitter Demanding Transparency on Censorship

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, together with the Republican National Committee (RNC) has sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter demanding transparency on their censorship of conservative users.

“What we want to do in this letter is make sure that we understand what’s happening. We want to ask them for transparency — I think the public deserves that transparency” Parscale told Fox & Friends earlier today.

People are concerned that conservative voices are going to be suppressed on social media. @parscale and I are asking Twitter and Facebook for transparency. pic.twitter.com/NGEhdcudSe — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 24, 2018

“We need to know that conservative voices have a chance to get their message out.”

Noting that the tech giants “live in a liberal bubble” in Northern California, Parscale listed off a range of bias incidents against conservative in social media, including the reduction in the reach of President Trump’s Facebook posts, a story exclusively reported by Breitbart News.

“We saw this during the 2016 campaign, where they were manually manipulating the trends. We’ve seen this with the algorithm changes, we’ve seen reductions in Donald Trump’s reach on the platform — 25, 30, even 40 percent reach decrease.”

Parscale repeated his previous suggestion that the social media companies should have a “special area of their website” where users can see who has been banned and why. – READ MORE

