Brace Yourselves — James Comey Is Now A Literal Comic Book Character
TidalWave Comics has announced the creation of a 24-page comic book that uses “press coverage of the ousted agency director to put together a portrait of his rise to power,” according to Entertainment Weekly.
INBOX: James Comey now has a comic book: “Comey’s history is explored in the new comic book, ‘Political Power: James Comey,’ published by TidalWave Comics.” Per release, “The comic features James Comey’s “origin story.” A sequel, featuring the Trump era, is in development.” pic.twitter.com/ORgLUFlcQC
— Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) April 25, 2018
The first half will feature a key event in Comey’s life that led to his future career as a prosecutor, when he and his brother were held captive by the so-called Ramsey Rapist in 1977.
The second half, according to Entertainment Weekly, deals with aspects of Comey’s prosecutor career as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, including the Martha Stewart case. – READ MORE
