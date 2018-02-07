BP to boost U.S. investment after tax reform: CEO

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) – British oil and gas company BP will increase investment in the United States after the lowering of tax rates under President Donald Trump, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Tuesday.

“It is important for us, there is no doubt we will increase investments,” Dudley, himself a U.S. citizen, said in an analyst call after BP reported a surge in profits in 2017.

BP invested $90 billion in the United States over the past decade, excluding $65 billion in fines and clean up costs over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, making it the country’s biggest investor in the energy sector, Dudley said.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Hillary Clinton’s largest campaign donor has joined the long list of company owners handing out bonuses to employees thanks to the tax reform passed by the Trump administration.

Media moguls Haim and Cheyl Saban announced Friday that they will be giving $1,000 bonuses to their employees because of the new tax bill.

The Sabans donated over $2 million dollars to Clinton’s campaign, according to a 2015 article by The Washington Post. Now, the pair has joined other companies who are promising a bonus of some type thanks to the new law passed by Clinton’s adversary, President Donald Trump.

In a letter to their employees at Saban Captial Group, published by the Hollywood Reporter, they wrote that they were “inspired by what Bob Iger has done for Disney employees.”

“As a global investment firm, we recognize that our most important assets are every one of you – at Saban Capital, Real Estate, Films, Brands, Foundation and the Family Office.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

According to Breaking 911, the latest such announcement came from the United Parcel Service, better known as UPS, who just revealed a total investment of about $12 billion in their business and employees, and they specifically credited Trump’s tax reform as the basis for it.

That $12 billion will go toward expanding the company’s Smart Logistics Network and provide a significant contribution to their employee pension funds.

Tax reform is a tremendous catalyst. Good economic conditions and strong growth momentum mean investing for the long-term. pic.twitter.com/M1hJs4Rps7 — UPS (@UPS) February 1, 2018

“This $12 billion investment program is an outgrowth of the opportunity for tax savings created by the Tax and Jobs Act,” stated Chairman and CEO David Abney in a release from the UPS Pressroom. “We will increase network investments and accelerate pension funding to strengthen the company for the long term, so that we maximize the benefit to our global customers, employees and shareowners.”

“Through our current and future actions,” Abney continued, “we will enhance UPS’s position as the leading logistics provider by expanding capacity and technology investments to help customers meet their needs for dependable, day- and time-definite service with enhanced visibility and flexibility.” – READ MORE