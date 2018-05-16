WATCH: CNN’s Keith Boykin Admits ‘Offensive’ Things Were Said In The Clinton White House That Never Leaked

Keith Boykin, a former Clinton White House official, said on CNN Monday that many “offensive” things were said in that administration that were not leaked to the press.

A CNN panel was debating the appropriateness of leaking insensitive comments about Sen. John McCain reportedly made by Trump White House aide Kelly Sadler.

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney asserted in an earlier interview that Sadler should be able to speak freely in a private meeting with the expectation that her comments will not be shared with the press, no matter how offensive those comments may be. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1