#BoycottYeti: Cooler Maker Raises Ire For Ditching NRA Foundation

The very (very) expensive Yeti coolers may not be so cool after all.

Yeti Coolers, which caters to hunters and outdoorsman of all political persuasions, raised hackles recently when it cut ties with the NRA Foundation, a charitable organization that supports youth and educational programs across the country.

@YETICoolers I guess you’re banking on the tree-huggers making up for the millions of hunters and Pro-2A you just alienated who buy your over-prices coolers. Good luck with that one! Dumb move. #boycottYETICoolers #BOYCOTTYETI #HandsOffMyGuns — Deplorable Lori (@Holly1L) April 22, 2018

“Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why,” NRA past president Marion Hammer said.- READ MORE

