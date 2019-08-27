BoycottOliveGarden goes viral after lie related to President Trump’s reelection circulates online

The outrage began after Twitter user Dennese Edgerton claimed Olive Garden “is funding Trump’s re-election.” The tweet quickly went viral, amassing more than 50,000 shares by Monday.

By Sunday evening, the hashtag #BoycottOliveGarden trended on social media.

Olive Garden attempted to quell frustrations by responding to hundreds of tweets rebuking the restaurant chain for allegedly supporting Trump.=

In other messages, Olive Garden stated unequivocally that Darden — the parent company that owns Olive Garden and other restaurants like Longhorn Steakhouse and Cheddar’s — does not donate to federal candidates. – READ MORE