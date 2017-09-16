Boy Who Got Wish to Mow White House Lawn: ‘It Was Really Cool’ to Meet President Trump, ‘Especially After He Retweeted Me’

FOLLOW US!



WASHINGTON, DC — Frank “FX” Giaccio, of Falls Church, Virginia, the 11-year-old who had his wish to mow the White House lawn granted on Friday, told Breitbart News that it was “really cool” to meet President Donald Trump, “especially after he retweeted me.”

FX described in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News the moment he realized President Trump was coming to greet him at the Trump International Hotel, where he and his father, Gregory Giaccio, chose to enjoy lunch after their historic visit and meeting with the commander-in-chief at the White House.

“I saw him walking down the hall, and when he stopped a few steps short of the Oval Office and turned, I knew that he was coming for me,” FX said. “It was actually really cool. Especially after he retweeted me.” – READ MORE