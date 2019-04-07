Boy, 8, found wandering with piggy bank, encyclopedias after leaving home to ‘travel the world’

Police in Russia recently found an 8-year-old boy wandering in the streets, who informed them he had ran away from home to “travel the world” – armed with his piggy bank, three encyclopedias, a toy and a banana. The adventurous youngster has since been reunited with his family, and the tale of his grand journey cut short has reportedly captivated many amused social media commenters.

Earlier this week, a panicked mother from the city of Astrakhan told authorities that she had returned home from dropping her youngest daughter off at school when she found a note from her second-grade son, detailing that he had left home to “travel around the world,” as per the Russian Interior Ministry, according to The Independent.

Fortunately, the unnamed lad was found just a few hours later, having taken three different buses and roughing it on foot. He told rescuers that he had been “already feeling tired and he needed rest,” though he had set off fully prepared with a stocked backpack.

After being reunited with his family, law enforcement officers had a “preventive conversation” with the jet-setting lad and his mother regarding the incident, as per the Interior Ministry. – READ MORE