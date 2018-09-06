Boy, 15, beheaded himself with chainsaw after losing computer game: reports

Russian police are investigating claims a boy beheaded himself with a chainsaw after losing at a computer game.

According to reports Pavel Mateev, 15, went into his yard Monday morning before he “switched on a chainsaw and sawed off his own head.”

Russian media cited local sources saying that he was addicted to a computer game that his single mother had bought for him.

State owned Russian television channel NTV reported: “A teenager from Tomsk region committed suicide after he lost a computer game.”- READ MORE

