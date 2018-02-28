Entertainment
Box Office Poison Jennifer Lawrence Begins Apology Tour: Democrats Were ‘Disgusting’ to Trump Voters
Actress Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the 2016 election with Vanity Fair, saying Democrats treated supporters of Donald Trump in a “disgusting” manner.
In a wide-ranging interview meant to promote her upcoming spy thriller, Red Sparrow, Lawrence argued that Democrats made a “huge mistake” in their aggressive treatment of Trump supporters.
“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” the Oscar-winner said. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”
Lawrence also revealed how President Trump’s victory invigorated her interest in politics. The Hunger Games star said she’s liberal and previously opted not to alienate huge swathes of her audience — as well as her Kentucky-based family and friends, who she admits don’t like her left-wing politics. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
'I’ve always thought that it was a good idea to stay out of politics,' Jennifer Lawrence said, admitting, however, that, 'when Donald Trump got sworn into office, that f***ing changed.'