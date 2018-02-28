Box Office Poison Jennifer Lawrence Begins Apology Tour: Democrats Were ‘Disgusting’ to Trump Voters

Actress Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on the 2016 election with Vanity Fair, saying Democrats treated supporters of Donald Trump in a “disgusting” manner.

In a wide-ranging interview meant to promote her upcoming spy thriller, Red Sparrow, Lawrence argued that Democrats made a “huge mistake” in their aggressive treatment of Trump supporters.

“The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me,” the Oscar-winner said. “Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real.”

Lawrence also revealed how President Trump’s victory invigorated her interest in politics. The Hunger Games star said she’s liberal and previously opted not to alienate huge swathes of her audience — as well as her Kentucky-based family and friends, who she admits don’t like her left-wing politics. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *