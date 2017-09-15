Entertainment
Box Office Poison: Jennifer Lawrence Announces She’s Taking a Break from Acting
Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Lawrence told NBC’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie Thursday that she’s planning on taking a break from acting.
While promoting her new Darren Aronofsky-directed horror-thriller, mother!, and amid controversy over her anti-President Trump climate change comments, Lawrence revealed that she doesn’t have another on-screen project lined up for the next two years.
Asked if she’s thinking about taking a break from acting, Lawrence said “I’m taking one. I don’t have anything set for two years.”
“I think I’m just taking a little break,” she added before saying, “I’ll see you in six months.” – READ MORE
Breitbart
