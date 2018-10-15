Box Office Fail: Flag-Free ‘First Man’ Flops

First Man Tanked At The Box Office, Coming In Well Below Expectations, With Just A $16.2 Million Opening Weekend.

At worst, the story of Neil Armstrong’s historic trip to the moon was projected to do much better, anywhere between $19 million and $21 million. Keep in mind, though, that those projections are usually downplayed as a means to save face and to inspire free publicity when a film over-performs.

In other words, $16 million is a catastrophe for a movie that probably cost $100 million to $125 million to produce and publicize.

Directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, First Man roared out of elite film festivals with a ton of buzz and rave reviews. The movie took a big tumble, though, when moviegoers learned that one of the most iconic moments of the last century was arrogantly removed for touchy-feely and oh-so woke globalist purposes.